NAVFAC EXWC Rewards Military Achievers

U.S. Navy official photo 230802-N-BY800-1004: NAVFAC-EXWC Executive Officer, CAPT Paul Chan (left), and NAVFAC-EXWC Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Cody Reese (right) present Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Intelligence Specialist Second Class Brett M. Humphries at NAVFAC-EXWC Headquarters in Port Hueneme, California.
|08.02.2023
|08.11.2023 17:34
|7967217
|230802-N-BY800-1004
|2983x2569
|0 B
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|1
|1
