    Volk Field showcases full-spectrum combat training exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Volk Field showcases full-spectrum combat training exercise

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin converses with Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air, and others during a distinguished visitor briefing for the Northern Lightning counterland exercise Aug. 10 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center near Camp Douglas, Wis. The goal of Northern Lightning — a large-scale, full-spectrum exercise — is to provide tailored, cost-effective and realistic combat training for the Department of Defense total force. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck

    Volk Field showcases full-spectrum combat training exercise

