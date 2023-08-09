U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin converses with Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air, and others during a distinguished visitor briefing for the Northern Lightning counterland exercise Aug. 10 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center near Camp Douglas, Wis. The goal of Northern Lightning — a large-scale, full-spectrum exercise — is to provide tailored, cost-effective and realistic combat training for the Department of Defense total force. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck
Volk Field showcases full-spectrum combat training exercise
