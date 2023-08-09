Volk Field showcases full-spectrum combat training exercise

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, get U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s perspective on Northern Lightning, a large-scale, full-spectrum counterland training exercise at Volk Field Combat Training Readiness Center Aug. 10. The goal of Northern Lightning is to provide tailored, cost-effective and realistic combat training for the Department of Defense total force. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck

