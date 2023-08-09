Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Marathon Team visits Army WCAP [Image 4 of 4]

    National Guard Marathon Team visits Army WCAP

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    The National Guard Marathon Team visited the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program to learn more about the opportunities and positions available to Soldiers on August 11, 2023, here at Fort Carson, Colorado. The team is comprised of servicemembers from all 54 states and territories, and had the opportunity to train with WCAP marathon athletes earlier in the morning. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:21
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, National Guard Marathon Team visits Army WCAP [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

