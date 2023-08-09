The National Guard Marathon Team visited the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program to learn more about the opportunities and positions available to Soldiers on August 11, 2023, here at Fort Carson, Colorado. The team is comprised of servicemembers from all 54 states and territories, and had the opportunity to train with WCAP marathon athletes earlier in the morning. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7966835
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-CQ037-1656
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|21.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Marathon Team visits Army WCAP [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS
