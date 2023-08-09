National Guard Marathon Team visits Army WCAP

The National Guard Marathon Team visited the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program to learn more about the opportunities and positions available to Soldiers on August 11, 2023, here at Fort Carson, Colorado. The team is comprised of servicemembers from all 54 states and territories, and had the opportunity to train with WCAP marathon athletes earlier in the morning. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

