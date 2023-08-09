Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell [Image 1 of 2]

    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    A special marker has recently been placed on the gravesite of over 50 partial Native American remains at the German POW Cemetery, thanks to a unique collaboration between Fort Campbell and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Historic Preservation Office (EBCI THPO). The marker is engraved with the symbols in the Cherokee Syllabary, which translate to “People from Kituwah.” (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Cosby)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 13:30
    Fort Campbell

    TAGS

    cemetery
    Native Americans
    Cherokee
    marker
    NAGPRA
    German POW

