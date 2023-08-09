Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell

A special marker has recently been placed on the gravesite of over 50 partial Native American remains at the German POW Cemetery, thanks to a unique collaboration between Fort Campbell and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Historic Preservation Office (EBCI THPO). The marker is engraved with the symbols in the Cherokee Syllabary, which translate to “People from Kituwah.” (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Cosby)

