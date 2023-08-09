Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2]

    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Q. Jordan and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Stackpole receive a briefing about Fort Campbell's German POW cemetery from Ron Grayson, the Cultural Resources Management Program manager, July 28. A special marker has recently been placed on the gravesite of over 50 partial Native American remains at the German POW Cemetery, thanks to a unique collaboration between Fort Campbell and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Historic Preservation Office (EBCI THPO). The marker is engraved with the symbols in the Cherokee Syllabary, which translate to “People from Kituwah.” As part of his final tour as the garrison commander, Jordan, a member of the Cherokee Nation, visited the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Cosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 7966561
    VIRIN: 230728-A-VK873-1009
    Resolution: 3902x2602
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2], by Kayla Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell
    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Campbell

    TAGS

    cemetery
    Native American
    Cherokee
    marker
    NAGPRA
    German POW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT