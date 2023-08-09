Native American remains receive symbolic headstone at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Q. Jordan and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Stackpole receive a briefing about Fort Campbell's German POW cemetery from Ron Grayson, the Cultural Resources Management Program manager, July 28. A special marker has recently been placed on the gravesite of over 50 partial Native American remains at the German POW Cemetery, thanks to a unique collaboration between Fort Campbell and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Historic Preservation Office (EBCI THPO). The marker is engraved with the symbols in the Cherokee Syllabary, which translate to “People from Kituwah.” As part of his final tour as the garrison commander, Jordan, a member of the Cherokee Nation, visited the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Cosby)

