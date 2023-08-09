Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE – The Directorate of Emergency Services responds to the evacuation of the soldier support center as part of Fort Liberty Garrison’s large-scale-mass-casualty exercise Aug. 9. Garrison directorates, partner agencies and even those under other commands, such as Womack Army Medical Center, worked together throughout the day to practice and test the emergency response capabilities of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Steven Frith, Fort Liberty DA Photo Lab Photographer)

