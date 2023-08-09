Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE – The Directorate of Emergency Services responds to the evacuation of the soldier support center as part of Fort Liberty Garrison’s large-scale-mass-casualty exercise Aug. 9. Garrison directorates, partner agencies and even those under other commands, such as Womack Army Medical Center, worked together throughout the day to practice and test the emergency response capabilities of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Steven Frith, Fort Liberty DA Photo Lab Photographer)

