    Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Frank Hanan 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE - Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox conducts interviews with media players as part of Fort Liberty Garrison’s large-scale-mass-casualty exercise Aug. 9. Garrison directorates, partner agencies and even those under other commands, such as Womack Army Medical Center, worked together throughout the day to practice and test the emergency response capabilities of the installation.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 13:28
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    This work, Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Hanan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ready
    resilient

