EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE - Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox conducts interviews with media players as part of Fort Liberty Garrison’s large-scale-mass-casualty exercise Aug. 9. Garrison directorates, partner agencies and even those under other commands, such as Womack Army Medical Center, worked together throughout the day to practice and test the emergency response capabilities of the installation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 13:28 Photo ID: 7966542 VIRIN: 230809-A-A4510-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Liberty conducts large-scale exercise to test its capabilities, resources [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Hanan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.