Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait [Image 1 of 3]

    CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    The wall text for the official heritage portrait of U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, the first chief of space operations, is displayed in the Arnold Corridor of the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7966430
    VIRIN: 230810-F-LE393-2010
    Resolution: 3439x5169
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait
    CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait
    CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    LE393
    CSO
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSOFET
    SpaceForceFET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT