The wall text for the official heritage portrait of U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, the first chief of space operations, is displayed in the Arnold Corridor of the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
This work, CSO Gen. Raymond heritage portrait [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
