CODEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Aug. 8, 2023) A U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) led by Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss) receive a tour from Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC), during a scheduled trip to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 23:54
|Location:
|SG
