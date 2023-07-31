Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CODEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 1 of 4]

    CODEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, greets Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss), right, during a scheduled trip to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 23:54
    Photo ID: 7965181
    VIRIN: 230808-N-DB724-1004
    Resolution: 5304x3536
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CODEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CODEL
    US Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC

