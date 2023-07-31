U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, presents Senior Master Sgt. Steven David II, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron acting senior enlisted leader, with the Department of the Air Force Innovative Installation Project Officer of the Year award at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. The installation project officers received the award for their effort in developing new strategies to generate donations for the Air Force Assistance Fund, reaching over 140% of their goal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7965152 VIRIN: 230720-F-EP621-1025 Resolution: 6378x4556 Size: 1.94 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa SNCOS Receive Innovative IPO Team of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.