    Misawa SNCOS Receive Innovative IPO Team of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Misawa SNCOS Receive Innovative IPO Team of the Year Award

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, presents Senior Master Sgt. Steven David II, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron acting senior enlisted leader, with the Department of the Air Force Innovative Installation Project Officer of the Year award at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. The installation project officers received the award for their effort in developing new strategies to generate donations for the Air Force Assistance Fund, reaching over 140% of their goal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:33
    VIRIN: 230720-F-EP621-1025
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa SNCOS Receive Innovative IPO Team of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa
    IPO

