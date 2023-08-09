A U.S. Airman treats a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care exercise on Aug. 10, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana. The TCCC training was part of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023 a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7964978
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-WH833-1155
|Resolution:
|8153x5435
|Size:
|23.44 MB
|Location:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Force Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT