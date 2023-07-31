Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint Force Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A casualty is medically attended to by a Joint Force team during a tactical combat casualty care exercise on Aug. 10, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana. The TCCC training was part of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023 a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    TAGS

    IRT
    Joint Force
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Monroe Wellness

