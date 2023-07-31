Joint Force Tactical Combat Casualty Care

A casualty is medically attended to by a Joint Force team during a tactical combat casualty care exercise on Aug. 10, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana. The TCCC training was part of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023 a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 Location: MONROE, LA, US