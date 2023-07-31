Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 10 of 10]

    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Fireman Becca Bennett, a boat crew member at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, poses for a photo in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 1, 2023. Bennett often assists the coxswain during evolutions such as towing and mooring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 7964150
    VIRIN: 230801-G-OP320-6206
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 10 of 10], by SN Rajesh Harrilal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises
    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    District 5
    Station Annapolis
    Sector Maryland-National Capital Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT