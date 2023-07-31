Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises

Fireman Becca Bennett, a boat crew member at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, poses for a photo in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 1, 2023. Bennett often assists the coxswain during evolutions such as towing and mooring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal).

