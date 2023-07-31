Fireman Becca Bennett, a boat crew member at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, poses for a photo in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 1, 2023. Bennett often assists the coxswain during evolutions such as towing and mooring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal).
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7964150
|VIRIN:
|230801-G-OP320-6206
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 10 of 10], by SN Rajesh Harrilal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
