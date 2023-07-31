Petty Officer 3rd Class Molly Pilley (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Fulton (right), stationed at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, pose for a photo in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 1, 2023. The crew members prepare to conduct boardings in the bay to help enforce boater safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 12:54 Photo ID: 7964131 VIRIN: 230801-G-OP320-6114 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.74 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 10 of 10], by SN Rajesh Harrilal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.