    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 9 of 10]

    Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Molly Pilley (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Fulton (right), stationed at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, pose for a photo in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 1, 2023. The crew members prepare to conduct boardings in the bay to help enforce boater safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 7964131
    VIRIN: 230801-G-OP320-6114
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 10 of 10], by SN Rajesh Harrilal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    District 5
    Station Annapolis
    Sector Maryland-National Capital Region

