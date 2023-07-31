Petty Officer 3rd Class Molly Pilley (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Fulton (right), stationed at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, pose for a photo in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 1, 2023. The crew members prepare to conduct boardings in the bay to help enforce boater safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Rajesh Harrilal).
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7964131
|VIRIN:
|230801-G-OP320-6114
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Station Annapolis conducts towing exercises [Image 10 of 10], by SN Rajesh Harrilal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
