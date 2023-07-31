USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the annual Acceptance Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 9, 2023. Acceptance Day marks the completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) at the Academy where new cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards signifying their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rayna Grace)

