Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023 [Image 26 of 26]

    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the annual Acceptance Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 9, 2023. Acceptance Day marks the completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) at the Academy where new cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards signifying their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rayna Grace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 7964130
    VIRIN: 230809-F-YD678-1047
    Resolution: 4836x3228
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023
    USAFA Acceptance Day Parade 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Parade
    USAFA
    2023
    Acceptance Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT