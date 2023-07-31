230806-Z-OK054-1015

Col. Jeffrey Alston relinquished command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Col. Matthew Elder during an Aug. 6 ceremony at the brigade headquarters near Camp Douglas, Wis. The 32nd Brigade is the largest brigade in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and is a basic, deployable U.S. Army combat unit resembling a small-scale combat division with infantry, cavalry, field artillery and special troops units for intelligence, signal, military police and combat engineers. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman

