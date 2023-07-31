Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230806-Z-OK054-1019 [Image 20 of 27]

    230806-Z-OK054-1019

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Col. Jeffrey Alston relinquished command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Col. Matthew Elder during an Aug. 6 ceremony at the brigade headquarters near Camp Douglas, Wis. The 32nd Brigade is the largest brigade in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and is a basic, deployable U.S. Army combat unit resembling a small-scale combat division with infantry, cavalry, field artillery and special troops units for intelligence, signal, military police and combat engineers. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 11:00
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-OK054-1019
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US 
    Wisconsin Guard&rsquo;s historic &lsquo;Red Arrow&rsquo; brigade gains new commander

    TAGS

    #WING; #WisconsinNationalGuard; #nationalguard; WisGuard;

