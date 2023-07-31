Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General visits Camp Kosciuszko

    General visits Camp Kosciuszko

    POLAND

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, sits in a meeting on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. Camp Kosciuszko is the site of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, the Army's home on the eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

