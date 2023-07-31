General visits Camp Kosciuszko

British Army Maj. Gen. Oliver Kingsbury (left), V Corps deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams (middle), U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert (right), V Corps deputy commanding general- maneuver, pose for a photo on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. Camp Kosciuszko is the site of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, the Army's home on the eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
