U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelyn Alvarez, 51st Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, writes down a customer's tracking number at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 10, 2023. Postal clerks handle all incoming and outgoing mail, which includes organizing letters, parcels and packages. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7963038
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-IC495-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.83 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Amn Kaelyn Alvarez [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT