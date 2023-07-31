Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Amn Kaelyn Alvarez [Image 1 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Amn Kaelyn Alvarez

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelyn Alvarez, 51st Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 10, 2023. Alvarez was selected as the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for her exemplary performance as a military postal clerk. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7963037
    VIRIN: 230810-F-IC495-1079
    Resolution: 5346x3557
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Amn Kaelyn Alvarez [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #osanairbase #MOTW #51stFW #51stMSG #51stFSS #postoffice

