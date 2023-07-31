1-8 CAV conducts Bradley qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle live-fire qualification on a tank range at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 8. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

