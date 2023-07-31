Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-8 CAV conducts Bradley qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania [Image 1 of 2]

    1-8 CAV conducts Bradley qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle live-fire qualification on a tank range at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 8. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    This work, 1-8 CAV conducts Bradley qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

