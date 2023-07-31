Putting ‘Defend’ in ‘Defend the Base’

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Desiree Claxton, right, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, uses binoculars to scan and spot enemy targets for Senior Airman Kaitlyn Skurka, 51st SFS Defender, while posted in a defensive fighting position during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. Throughout the week-long training event, security forces personnel engaged in multiple scenarios to showcase their readiness for real-world operations by defending the base and protecting assets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

