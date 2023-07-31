Putting ‘Defend’ in ‘Defend the Base’

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Gonzales, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, stands guard by base headquarters with a Humvee-mounted machine gun during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. Throughout the week-long training event, security forces personnel engaged in multiple scenarios to showcase their readiness for real-world operations by defending the base and protecting assets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
