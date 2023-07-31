Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putting ‘Defend’ in ‘Defend the Base’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Putting ‘Defend’ in ‘Defend the Base’

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Gonzales, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, stands guard by base headquarters with a Humvee-mounted machine gun during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. Throughout the week-long training event, security forces personnel engaged in multiple scenarios to showcase their readiness for real-world operations by defending the base and protecting assets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 02:24
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    security forces
    51 SFS
    defender
    defensor fortis

