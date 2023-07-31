2-506 Mechanics Conducts OLE III Vehicle Maintenance

Pfc. Eric Cortes from 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts vehicle maintenance during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 9, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

