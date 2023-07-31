Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-506 Mechanics Conducts OLE III Vehicle Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Brianna Frank 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Pfc. Eric Cortes from 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts vehicle maintenance during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 9, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:49
    VIRIN: 230809-A-JO779-7596
    101st
    Operation Lethal Eagle III
    OLEIII

