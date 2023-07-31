Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Forces North and Lt.Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, commander, Marine Forces Command / Marine Forces North host their Mexican Navy Secretaría de Marina counterparts, Vice Adm. Carlos Eduardo L’Eglisse Escamilla, Deputy Chief of Operations, General Staff of the Mexican Navy, and Rear Adm. Francisco Sanchez Gonzalez, Chief of Marine Infantry Unit during the seventh annual Maritime Staff Talks in Norfolk, Va., August 1-3, 2023. Staff talks between the U.S. and Mexican navies provide an opportunity for military leaders to further our partnership efforts by discussing capabilities, integrate training, and enhancing our mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 7962406 VIRIN: 230802-N-CQ682-5199 Resolution: 2401x1601 Size: 681.21 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Forces North and Marine Forces North host the seventh annual Maritime Staff Talks with the Secretaría de Marina [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.