U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Forces North and Marine Forces North host the seventh annual Maritime Staff Talks with the Secretaría de Marina in Norfolk, Va., August 1-3, 2023. Staff talks between the U.S. and Mexican navies provide an opportunity for military leaders to further our partnership efforts by discussing capabilities, integrate training, and enhancing mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

