    U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Forces North and Marine Forces North host the seventh annual Maritime Staff Talks with the Secretaría de Marina

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Forces North and Marine Forces North host the seventh annual Maritime Staff Talks with the Secretaría de Marina in Norfolk, Va., August 1-3, 2023. Staff talks between the U.S. and Mexican navies provide an opportunity for military leaders to further our partnership efforts by discussing capabilities, integrate training, and enhancing mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Command / U.S. Naval Forces North and Marine Forces North host the seventh annual Maritime Staff Talks with the Secretaría de Marina [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEMAR

