    NCBC Gulfport - Firefighting Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    NCBC Gulfport - Firefighting Exercise

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Aug. 8, 2023) Federal firefighters assigned to NCBC Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services operate a portable monitor nozzle during a final evaluation problem exercise. The FEP, part of command assessment of readiness and training, tested the federal firefighters’ ability to perform initial emergency scene operations. During the exercise, the firefighters performed a single-engine reverse lead out, a reverse lay for a sprinkler connection and a reverse lay for a portable monitor nozzle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7962224
    VIRIN: 230808-N-TW634-1062
    Resolution: 4098x2927
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCBC Gulfport - Firefighting Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    first responder
    firefighting
    final evaluation problem
    command assessment of readiness and training

