GULFPORT, Miss. (Aug. 8, 2023) Jack Healy, a fire inspector assigned to NCBC Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services, stows a firehose following a final evaluation problem exercise. The FEP, part of command assessment of readiness and training, tested the federal firefighters’ ability to perform initial emergency scene operations. During the exercise, the firefighters performed a single-engine reverse lead out, a reverse lay for a sprinkler connection and a reverse lay for a portable monitor nozzle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7962223 VIRIN: 230808-N-TW634-1076 Resolution: 2927x4098 Size: 1.33 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCBC Gulfport - Firefighting Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.