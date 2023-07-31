Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment change of command [Image 8 of 11]

    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment change of command

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Reyfield Betz 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct a change of command between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter Gustafson and incoming commander Lt. Col. Clint Edwards on Camp Murray, Wash., Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Reyfield Betz)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 14:30
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Ceremony
    Leadership
    Washington
    Change of Command
    Army
    National Guard

