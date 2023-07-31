U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct a change of command between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter Gustafson and incoming commander Lt. Col. Clint Edwards on Camp Murray, Wash., Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Reyfield Betz)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7961898
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-XB518-5684
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment change of command [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Reyfield Betz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT