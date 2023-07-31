Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Home Marines! [Image 1 of 3]

    Welcome Home Marines!

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Lazaro Arocha, the communications chief, with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division reunites family during his redeployment to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 8, 2023. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Regiment deployed for approximately 90 days in support of the Department of Defense-approved Southwest Border Surge Mission to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with data entry and warehousing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Homecoming
    Welcome Home
    V22
    2nd Marine Regiment
    2d Marine Division

