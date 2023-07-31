U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Lazaro Arocha, the communications chief, with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division reunites family during his redeployment to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 8, 2023. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Regiment deployed for approximately 90 days in support of the Department of Defense-approved Southwest Border Surge Mission to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with data entry and warehousing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 11:08 Photo ID: 7961336 VIRIN: 230808-M-BM199-1004 Resolution: 8004x5339 Size: 16.51 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Home Marines! [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.