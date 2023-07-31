Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise [Image 20 of 20]

    Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. N’Keiba Estelle, 19th Mission Support Group commander, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 19th Force Support Squadron during a bivouac training exercise at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, July 27, 2023. During a one-week field training exercise, the 19th FSS skillfully provided food support by increasing proficiency on field feeding using the Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:43
    Photo ID: 7961317
    VIRIN: 230727-F-CJ696-1225
    Resolution: 7523x5015
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

