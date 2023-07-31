Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise

Col. N’Keiba Estelle, 19th Mission Support Group commander, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 19th Force Support Squadron during a bivouac training exercise at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, July 27, 2023. During a one-week field training exercise, the 19th FSS skillfully provided food support by increasing proficiency on field feeding using the Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

