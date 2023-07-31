Airmen assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron prepare for a bag lift during a bivouac training exercise at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, July 26, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing executed a one-week field training exercise to enhance their readiness capabilities and improve their skills in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 10:43
|Photo ID:
|7961300
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-CJ696-1974
|Resolution:
|6335x4223
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT