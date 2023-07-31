Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise [Image 19 of 20]

    Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron prepare for a bag lift during a bivouac training exercise at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, July 26, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing executed a one-week field training exercise to enhance their readiness capabilities and improve their skills in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:43
    Photo ID: 7961300
    VIRIN: 230726-F-CJ696-1974
    Resolution: 6335x4223
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise

    AMC
    19th AW
    Herk Nation

