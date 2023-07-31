Airmen assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron prepare for a bag lift during a bivouac training exercise at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, July 26, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing executed a one-week field training exercise to enhance their readiness capabilities and improve their skills in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:43 Photo ID: 7961300 VIRIN: 230726-F-CJ696-1974 Resolution: 6335x4223 Size: 2.96 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Knights execute fly-away field training exercise [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.