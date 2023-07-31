Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Summer Cohort Program resumes

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Summer 2023 Cohort, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet First Class Veer Singh presents his project to colleagues during his time in the program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Previous year’s problem sets were focused on notional, but related issues, where the cohort would tackle solutions for an isolated problem that mirrored issues being worked in the Air Combat Command’s Directorate of Intelligence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:33
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
