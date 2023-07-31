U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet First Class Veer Singh, Luis Monroig Perez and Edna Chaar present their project during the 2023 summer cohort program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, on 2 Aug, 2023. Summer Cohort involved attending informational briefings, academic sessions, and cohorts worked closely with junior and senior mentors to apply skillsets and theories learned in their respective academic institutions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:33 Photo ID: 7961136 VIRIN: 230802-F-JG883-1033 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.04 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC Summer Cohort Program resumes [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.