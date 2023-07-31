U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet First Class Veer Singh, Luis Monroig Perez and Edna Chaar present their project during the 2023 summer cohort program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, on 2 Aug, 2023. Summer Cohort involved attending informational briefings, academic sessions, and cohorts worked closely with junior and senior mentors to apply skillsets and theories learned in their respective academic institutions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
This work, ACC Summer Cohort Program resumes [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC Summer Cohort Program resumes
