    Shaw hosts Seymour-Johnson Airmen for Exercise Razor Talon 23-1 [Image 12 of 12]

    Shaw hosts Seymour-Johnson Airmen for Exercise Razor Talon 23-1

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., observes Airmen performing hot pits during Exercise Razor Talon 23-1 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 26, 2023. Hot pits is a technique whereby the jet’s engines remain on while maintainers refuel the aircraft, ensuring a quick and efficient refuel and allowing the pilots to return to the air rapidly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:26
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    F15
    Shaw AFB
    Seymour Johnson
    20th FW
    razor talon

