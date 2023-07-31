A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., observes Airmen performing hot pits during Exercise Razor Talon 23-1 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 26, 2023. Hot pits is a technique whereby the jet’s engines remain on while maintainers refuel the aircraft, ensuring a quick and efficient refuel and allowing the pilots to return to the air rapidly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:26 Photo ID: 7961116 VIRIN: 230726-F-AM378-1283 Resolution: 4316x2697 Size: 688.29 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw hosts Seymour-Johnson Airmen for Exercise Razor Talon 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.