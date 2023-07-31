A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., observes Airmen performing hot pits during Exercise Razor Talon 23-1 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 26, 2023. Hot pits is a technique whereby the jet’s engines remain on while maintainers refuel the aircraft, ensuring a quick and efficient refuel and allowing the pilots to return to the air rapidly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 09:26
|Photo ID:
|7961116
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-AM378-1283
|Resolution:
|4316x2697
|Size:
|688.29 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw hosts Seymour-Johnson Airmen for Exercise Razor Talon 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Meghan Hutton
