Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar [Image 5 of 5]

    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Leaders with the Department of Defense, U.S. interagency and international partners address challenges or threats during the annual countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar at U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 19, 2023. During the seminar, combatant commands, U.S. government agencies and the CWMD community at large, planned, assessed and provided recommendations for various CWMD efforts and problems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 7961036
    VIRIN: 230719-M-ZE445-1052
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Demetrius Munnerlyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar
    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar
    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar
    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar
    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    TAGS

    operations
    allies
    alliance
    WMD
    protect
    deter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT