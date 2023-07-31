USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar

Leaders with the Department of Defense, U.S. interagency and international partners address challenges or threats during the annual countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar at U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 19, 2023. During the seminar, combatant commands, U.S. government agencies and the CWMD community at large, planned, assessed and provided recommendations for various CWMD efforts and problems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn)

