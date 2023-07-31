USSOCOM hosts countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar

Navy Vice Admiral Collin Green, deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, provides opening remarks during the annual countering weapons of mass destruction senior leader seminar at U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 19, 2023. With U.S. SOCOM as the coordinating authority for the DoD, Green supervises the command’s J10, the CWMD directorate, to pull together DoD, U.S. interagency and international partners to address challenges or threats on behalf of the commander for U.S. SOCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn)

