Airman Ashley Mason, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations client systems technician, pitches during a wing sports day softball tournament at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 4, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in various competitions including a 5K run and basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball tournaments. The base-wide event fostered teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical conditioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 07:57 Photo ID: 7960974 VIRIN: 230804-F-DA916-1121 Resolution: 2400x3607 Size: 4.8 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.