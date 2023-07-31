Airman Ashley Mason, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations client systems technician, pitches during a wing sports day softball tournament at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 4, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in various competitions including a 5K run and basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball tournaments. The base-wide event fostered teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical conditioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 07:57
|Photo ID:
|7960974
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-DA916-1121
|Resolution:
|2400x3607
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT