    Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Travis Lockwood, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mortuary affairs deputy chief, swings a bat during a wing sports day softball tournament at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 4, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in various competitions including a 5K run and basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball tournaments. The base-wide event fostered teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical conditioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

