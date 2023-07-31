Air Force Uniform Office staff measure a uniform jacket for U.S. Space Force Maj. Laura Light during a fitting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 7, 2023. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 07:56
|Photo ID:
|7960969
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-LE393-1252
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSF uniform fitting [Image 15 of 15], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
