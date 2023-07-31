USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall Sail in the Red Sea with Royal Saudi Navy

230808-M-WR609-3118 RED SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Royal Saudi Navy frigate HMS Taif (708), amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) sail together in the Red Sea, Aug. 8, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Cordero)

