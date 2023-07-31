Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall Sail in the Red Sea with Royal Saudi Navy [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall Sail in the Red Sea with Royal Saudi Navy

    RED SEA

    08.08.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230808-M-WR609-3075 RED SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) sail together in the Red Sea, Aug. 8, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Cordero)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 06:46
    VIRIN: 230808-M-WR609-3075
    Location: RED SEA
    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    NAVCENT
    USS Carter Hall
    Task Force 51/5

